Experience Element’s Pure Live unparalleled flavor on the go with our all-in-one live rosin cart. Featuring a vortex spiral mouthpiece that cools vapor for superior taste, and a proprietary AVD core with No-Burn Technology. This sleek device is designed specifically for live resin and rosin, boasts a USB-C rechargeable design with a stylish recessed window on each side, to showcase the oil.

Free of distillate, botanical terpenes and additives, Element Pure Live cartridges contain 100% premium Live Resin or Rosin concentrate.. Element Pure Live cartridges provide a full-spectrum experience and offer a strong, strain-specific true-to-flower flavor profile.



