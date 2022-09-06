Element
Fire In, Fire Out
About this brand
Element is a multi Cannabis Cup-winning brand that was created to provide the highest quality cannabis concentrates to both patients and enthusiasts alike.
Made in Michigan and sourced from its finest cultivators, Element products are free of distillate, non-cannabis botanical terpenes, and additives.
Taste The Difference.
State License(s)
AU-P-000113