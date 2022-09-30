Cherry Runtz - Genetics: Runtz x Cherry Pie

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 9 weeks

Yield: Good

Potency: Very high

SKU: CHYR-F

Runtz is an elite, sought-after strain that has been receiving a lot of well-deserved hype. The first time we grew it, the reason for all the hype was obvious. Runtz is absolutely covered in frost with some purple and violet hues mixed in. Runtz was created through a delicious cross of the infamous Zkittlez X Gelato strains. Runtz brings on a delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries with a spicy pineapple aftertaste. Runtz has been tested as high as 29% THC.



There have been many cuts of Cherry Pie that have floated around over the years but there is only one original. The original, short-structured Cherry Pie is closely guarded and difficult to obtain. Cherry Runtz was made with the one-and-only original Cherry Pie. The legendary Cherry Pie was named after its smell and taste which is reminiscent of cherry pie with a hint of spice.

Cherry Runtz will produce phenotypes that range between the characteristics of both parents.