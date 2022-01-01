About this product
Made from a blend of all natural butters and oils this cream penetrates easily into the skin delivering 500mg of Hemp extract where you need it. We use the highest quality hemp extract for its anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and anti-itch qualities that can relieve symptoms of joint and muscle pain, and soothe skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis.
The blend of essential oils we've crafted were chosen for their antibacterial, antimicrobial, calming and cooling qualities to help restore skin and ease muscle pain and discomfort.
About this brand
Eliza & Wyld
We believe that to be your best you, you have to look after you.We are all our most productive when we are calm and positive, not when we are stressed and feeling overwhelmed. We know, because this company was built from the need to create space for breathing, believing and being. Self-care to us is a quiet mind, a restful nights sleep, the ability to focus, a moment to soothe yourself or relieve your painful muscles. We don't see our products as treats, we have created them to be natural honest fuel to keep your engine running, to support you, and to nourish you.
Female founded in upstate New York, we bring to you a carefully crafted range of all natural, high potency CBD products designed to give you targeted everyday self care inside and out.The Eliza & Wyld CBD collection is consciously designed with all natural ingredients and recyclable packaging, for wellness with little impact to the planet.
