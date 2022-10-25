Double Bubble is as Indica as it gets. Cross Kush Mintz & Do-Si-Dos and you will arrive at this phenomenal Archive Seedbank designed smoke. The best time to smoke this lovely strain is about an hour after dinner. It provides a euphoric yet very aware high. Having a generally sweet taste with detailed notes of pine and earth, this high will have you floating to the moon.

-

Effects: Relaxed, introspective, Euphoric

Nose: Coffee, Pungent, Floral

Taste: Earthy, Peppery, Chocolate