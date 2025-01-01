Ember Valley Red 14g offers a generous selection of A-size nugs, delivering premium quality and potency in every bag. Grown with unmatched expertise and using California's purest water and nutrients, our carefully crafted cannabis provides a rich, flavorful experience. Elevate your sessions with the superior genetics and cultivation practices that define Ember Valley.
Wingsuit is a hybrid from Compound Genetics, crossing Red Bullz and Gastro Pop #5. It blends a bright, candy-like aroma with subtle gassy undertones, delivering an energizing cerebral lift and gentle relaxation—ideal for daytime tasks, creativity, or socializing. With Grape Gas in both parents, Wingsuit offers floral candy and gassy grape notes, while also revealing sweet creamy butterscotch terps.
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.