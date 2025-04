Named for its smooth flavor and even smoother effects, Biscotti is an indica beloved for its combination of sleep-inducing relaxation and ear-to-ear satisfaction. The grin on your face will be serene as Biscotti lulls you off to the land of nod… even in the middle of the day if you let it. A cross of Gelato #42 and a mysterious indica known only as “Florida OG,” Biscotti has shot to the top of charts around the nation as one of the most pleasant indicas that won’t get you paranoid.

read more