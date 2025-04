Rise above stress and negativity with Lifter, the award-winning CBD strain that will take you to new heights without getting you high. Celebrated as Top CBD Flower at the 2020 Golden Grow Awards, this sativa-dominant hybrid Suver Haze x Early Resin Berry cross has made quite a reputation for itself as a standout strain revered for its energizing and mood-boosting effects. This CBD-rich strain is like a pleasant burst of sunshine on a cloudy day that doesn’t get you stoned in the slightest.





