Use Mercury Meditation Oil to cleanse a sacred space, or use the oil to anoint an area that needs to be purified. Clear your space and allow the hints of Vanilla to put you in a state of calm, while Frankincense allows you to expand your consciousness and communicate with yourself clearly. This blend allows you to create ritualistic discipline in meditation.



Points of Placement: Rub on third eye or rub the back of neck for crown meditation



Ingredients: Almond Oil Frankincense Vanilla Oil 25mg CBD

1 oz