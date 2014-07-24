Dab Crumble 450mg – Maui Wowie Terpenes
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
1 gram of CBD rich (450mg) dab crumble with added natural Terpenes for flavor and delivery of CBD. – Maui Wowie Terpenes
Maui Wowie effects
Reported by real people like you
1,161 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!