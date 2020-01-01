 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Experience CBD
Experience CBD Cover Photo

Experience CBD

Ease the pain, Calm the anxiety, Relax

About Experience CBD

Experience CBD offers a range of products including, CBD oils, Lotions, Edibles, Hemp Smokables, CBD for pets, Hemp butters, and more. Experience CBD products are sourced from Colorado and California and are all made with the finest quality, whole-plant Cannabis – rich in essential cannabinoids, especially Cannabidiol. Experience CBD offers THC-FREE products as well as Full-Spectrum Cannabinoid products from top grade hemp flowers with less than 0.3% THC content making the products legal in most states.

Bath & body

more products

Cartridges

more products

Dab & oil rigs

more products

Hemp CBD edibles

more products

Hemp CBD oil

more products

Hemp CBD topicals

more products

Pet tinctures

more products

Pet treats

more products

Vape pens

more products

Available in

United States, South Carolina