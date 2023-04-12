Our unique Peanut Butter Cookie consists of 103mg of HHC, ensuring you the best relaxing experience possible! This delicious treat is ideal for relieving stressful thoughts as well as pain throughout your body.
These treats are 100% non-GMO and are designed for you to enjoy anywhere, at any time of the day.
We recommend eating 1/4 to 1/2 of the cookie and waiting about two hours to feel the full effect.
