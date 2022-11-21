About this product
Trippy Lemon – Indica
eXo Original
This Indica dominant strain comes from our house-bred strains Lemon Cookies and Daytripper. With a wonderful aroma of fresh squeezed lemons, a sweet finish and a deeply satisfying affect, Trippy Lemon is sure to please.
Terpenes:
• Terpinolene
• Limonene
Lineage:
eXo Lemon Cookies x Daytripper
Breeder:
Exotic Genetix
*Available in 1g, 2g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g, and 28g flower jars, 2pk, 5pk, 15pk flower pre-rolls, and 1pk, 2pk, 5pk infused pre-rolls*
Experience Organics
We focus on true organic cultivation practices using all-natural nutrients and ingredients. Sustainability is the utmost importance, EXO utilizes 100% LED lights to grow. We hand water and hand trim all of our flower giving each individual strain the attention it needs, quality over quantity. Our passion is genetics and we breed in-house providing many unique strains.