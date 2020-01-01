Experience Organics
"Experience The Difference"
About Experience Organics
We focus on true organic cultivation practices using no synthetic nutrients and no pesticides. Sustainability is the utmost importance, EXO utilizes 100% LED lights to grow. We hand water & hand trim all of our flower giving each individual strain the attention it needs, quality over quantity. Our passion is genetics and we breed in-house providing many unique strains.
Flower
Pre-rolls
Available in
United States, Washington