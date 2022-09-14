With EXSTAX Patented Stacking Technology you can now combine (2) two .510 cartridges to create a one-of-a-kind product experience pairing your favorite cartridge brand, oils, flavors, and strains with EXSTAX Stackable Cartridges to build custom combinations you can only find get with EXSTAX.



EXSTAX Live Resin STAX are made with 100% uncut live resin. No additives, diluents, cutting agents, or artificial ingredients. Our live resin is extracted from freshly harvested and frozen whole cannabis plants capturing the full essence and retaining all the naturally occurring terpenes and cannabinoids.



Star Killer, also known as "Star Killer OG," and "Starkiller OG," is an Indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain and winner of Best Hybrid Flower at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup. Star Killer is ( 70% Indica / 30% sativa ), and is made by crossing Mazar x Blueberry OG with Rare Dankness. The dense, purple buds offer a sweet, lemon , herbal flavor, and aids in treating pain, insomnia, PTSD, and Gastrointestinal Disorders.