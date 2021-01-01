About this product
Tastes like pineapple, garlic, and diesel
Feels balanced, conversational, and thought-provoking
Top terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene
Available in 3.5g and 7g sizes
Feels balanced, conversational, and thought-provoking
Top terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene
Available in 3.5g and 7g sizes
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry.
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective