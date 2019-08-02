About this product
Bring the heat to a new high. Crafted from a familiar recipe, Fairwinds has packed the heat, flavor, and as much THC cannabis oil as we legally can into this tincture bottle! Our THC oil blend is powered by an in-house pepper recipe sure to have Sriracha fans coming back for more. Spice up your food - or for the daring, drop under your tongue and enjoy the ride.
Ingredients: Organic Avocado Oil, Sun-ripened Chile Oil Blend (Red Jalapeno, Bhut Jolokia, Black Pepper), Garlic Oil, Distilled Vinegar, Glycerin Flakes, Cannabis Oil, Salt, Polysorbate, Monk Fruit Extract.
Cannabinoids: [25 servings per bottle]
Per Dropper: 4mg THC
Per Bottle: 100mg THC
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry.
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
