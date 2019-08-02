Bring the heat to a new high. Crafted from a familiar recipe, Fairwinds has packed the heat, flavor, and as much THC cannabis oil as we legally can into this tincture bottle! Our THC oil blend is powered by an in-house pepper recipe sure to have Sriracha fans coming back for more. Spice up your food - or for the daring, drop under your tongue and enjoy the ride.



Ingredients: Organic Avocado Oil, Sun-ripened Chile Oil Blend (Red Jalapeno, Bhut Jolokia, Black Pepper), Garlic Oil, Distilled Vinegar, Glycerin Flakes, Cannabis Oil, Salt, Polysorbate, Monk Fruit Extract.



Cannabinoids: [25 servings per bottle]

Per Dropper: 4mg THC

Per Bottle: 100mg THC