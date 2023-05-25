Gorilla Zkittlez Auto | Fast Buds seeds
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Gorilla Zkittlez effects
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
41% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
