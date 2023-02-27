About this product
Fiddler's Green CBD's Full Spectrum CBD Gummies, the delicious and convenient way to experience the natural benefits of CBD. Made from the finest quality hemp extract, our gummies are packed with all the beneficial cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids found in the hemp plant.
Our Full Spectrum CBD Gummies come in a variety of flavors and strengths, so you can choose the perfect option to suit your taste and needs. Each gummy is precisely dosed with a consistent amount of CBD, making it easy to incorporate into your daily routine.
Our CBD is grown from organic hemp plants, and is carefully processed using industry-leading techniques to ensure the highest quality and purity. Our gummies are also lab-tested to ensure that they are free from contaminants and meet our strict standards for potency and effectiveness.
Whether you're looking to reduce stress, support healthy sleep, ease discomfort, or simply promote overall wellness, our Full Spectrum CBD Gummies are the perfect choice. With their delicious taste and convenient form, they're a fun and easy way to enjoy the natural benefits of CBD. Try them today and discover the power of full spectrum CBD!
About this brand
Fiddler's Green CBD - SAVE 25% with promo code: LEAFLY
Fiddler's Green CBD is a Veteran-Owned, soil-to-oil CBD brand, dedicated to providing our customers with the best CBD on earth at great prices. We grow all our CBD on a third-generation family farm in Central Illinois.
We believe in high concentrations of CBD at direct from the farm prices. By growing our own CBD, we can provide unique blends of different CBD strains in our full spectrum products.
Our Story:
As a combat veteran with PTSD, I was placed on a 12-drug regiment for years. This over medication made me lose my thirst for life. At a farming conference in 2018 I came across someone selling CBD and had my first sample. Almost instantly my aches and pains got better and the anxiety I was feeling by being in a large crowd became manageable. CBD allowed me to later to get off my other medications and start living my life again.
I, like many new to CBD, was taking a product that was full of fillers and generally of poor quality, so I vowed to do it better. Fiddler's Green CBD tinctures only contain three ingredients with no fillers. All our products are triple, and third party tested for consistency and quality.
Giving Back:
When I first got out of the military, prior to CBD, I was a lost over medicated zombie that was teetering on the verge of poverty and homelessness. CBD has given me my life back and we at Fiddler’s Green feel that it is an obligation to help our brothers and sisters in and out of uniform. A portion of every sale go to build tiny homes for veterans who are homeless or struggling. Fiddler’s Green CBD doesn’t just provide money to these charities, but also helps by providing construction equipment and participating in the building the homes…… not to mention a fair amount of CBD to the workforce to help with aches and pains.
