About this product
(Fleetwood Mac 100 x Black Jack)
Double, double toil and trouble. Fire burn and cauldron bubble. This one hits all the right notes. So break out that guitar, let us put a spell on you and make sure to hit that whammy bar!
Available in 2x 0.5 gram joints.
About this brand
Fire Bros.
Fire Bros. was founded by a group of old friends all born and raised in the Seattle area. Our mission is to provide the finest cannabis and concentrates in the state. We are an owner-operated, indoor farm based in the heart of Western Washington. Bringing years of experience and dedication to the art of cannabis growing since WA's medical days, Fire Bros. is committed to earning a place in your stash box.
State License(s)
416025
425450