Offering pickup
High Society Anacortes
Offering pickup
929 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 448
Show All 193
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$210
Deals
$1 10mg Hard Candy (Root Beer and Raspberry Flavors)
Valid 11/14/2019
Nasty Jack's Suck Don't Chew Hard Candies
While Supplies Last
$1 10mg Hard Candy (Root Beer and Raspberry Flavors)
Valid 11/14/2019
Nasty Jack's Suck Don't Chew Hard Candies
While Supplies Last
All Products
Obama Kush by Xclusive
from Xclusive
26.16%
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
Blue Magoo by Pinoy Inc
from Pinoy Inc
___
THC
___
CBD
$18⅛ ounce
$18⅛ ounce
Northern Lights by Heavyweight Farms
from Heavyweight Farms
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$262 grams
$262 grams
Dirty Girl by The Clone Zone
from The Clone Zone
25.93%
THC
0%
CBD
Dirty Girl
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
Jillybean by Zenta Garden
from Zenta Garden
25.37%
THC
0%
CBD
Jillybean
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
Blueberry X Train Wreck by The Joint Venture
from The Joint Venture
23.31%
THC
0.36%
CBD
Blueberry X Train Wreck
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
Mango by Northwest Grown
from Northwest Grown
19.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango
Strain
$39⅛ ounce
$39⅛ ounce
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by Island Gro
from Island Gro
22.6%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Grapefruit by Mt Baker Homegrown
from Mt Baker Homegrown
17.57%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Grapefruit
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Charlotte's Web by Salish Sativas
from Salish Sativas
0.89%
THC
17.28%
CBD
Charlotte's Web
Strain
$282 grams
$282 grams
Cheese Quake by Windy River
from Windy River
20.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Cheese Quake
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Blue Dream by Dogtown Pioneers
from Dogtown Pioneers
17.59%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
Blueberry Cheesecake by Dogtown Pioneers
from Dogtown Pioneers
16.39%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Blueberry Cheesecake
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
Pineapple Chunk by Sky High Gardens
from Sky High Gardens
22.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Chunk
Strain
$47⅛ ounce
$47⅛ ounce
Panama Red by Northwest Nectar
from Northwest Nectar
17.58%
THC
0.35%
CBD
Panama Red
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
Agent Orange by NW Nectar
from NW Nectar
19.73%
THC
0.99%
CBD
Agent Orange
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
Dutch Treat by Island Gro
from Island Gro
22.4%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Purple Lemon Haze by Island Gro
from Island Gro
23%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Purple Lemon Haze
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Blue Magoo by NW Nectar
from NW Nectar
___
THC
___
CBD
$18⅛ ounce
$18⅛ ounce
Black Cherry Cookies by Herbal Tech
from Herbal Tech
___
THC
___
CBD
$42⅛ ounce
$42⅛ ounce
Lemon Og by Herbal Tech
from Herbal Tech
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 gram
$111 gram
Blueberry Headband by Pacific Northwest Growers
from Pacific Northwest Growers
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
Pineapple Express by Pacific Northwest Growers
from Pacific Northwest Growers
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
Agent Orange by Pacific Northwest Growers
from Pacific Northwest Growers
___
THC
___
CBD
$21⅛ ounce
$21⅛ ounce
Citrus Sunrise by Surefire
from Surefire
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Ghost of Leroy by Surefire
from Surefire
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Strawberry Cough by royal gardens
from Royal Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
Trainwreck by royal gardens
from Royal Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
Apple Pie by Northwest Grown
from Northwest Grown
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Triangle Cake by Northwest Grown
from Northwest Grown
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Wifi Sunset by Green Acre Pharms
from Green Acre Pharms
___
THC
___
CBD
$1201 ounce
$1201 ounce
Grape Pie by Root Down
from Root Down
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Tahoe Cookies by Subx
from Subx
14.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$48⅛ ounce
$48⅛ ounce
cake breath by Root Down
from Root Down
___
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ ounce
$38⅛ ounce
Angry hippo by Herbal Tech
from Herbal Tech
24.11%
THC
___
CBD
$42⅛ ounce
$42⅛ ounce
Day Tripper by Skagit Organic
from Skagit Organic
46.42%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Day Tripper
Strain
$211 gram
$211 gram
Ebony & Ivory by Pur
from Pur
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Tres Dawg by Pur
from Pur
17.66%
THC
___
CBD
$202 grams
$202 grams
Blue Dream by Mini Budz
from Mini Budz By Northwest Cannabis Solutions
25.02%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Purple Trainwreck by Legends
from Legends By Northwest Cannabis Solutions
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
12345 ... 24