​Sweet & tangy dried cranberries make the ideal pairing with roasted, salted pepitas. These crunchy pumpkin kernels and juicy cranberries will quickly become your favorite go to snack - straight out of the bag, or as an amazing salad topping. With 100mg of CBD rich hemp extract in every bag, you'll get 25mg in every 1 ounce serving of Fixx Snacks. What's your fixx?