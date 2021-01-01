Loading…
Roasted Pepitas & Dried Cranberries

by Fixx Snacks

About this product

​Sweet & tangy dried cranberries make the ideal pairing with roasted, salted pepitas. These crunchy pumpkin kernels and juicy cranberries will quickly become your favorite go to snack - straight out of the bag, or as an amazing salad topping. With 100mg of CBD rich hemp extract in every bag, you'll get 25mg in every 1 ounce serving of Fixx Snacks. What's your fixx?
About this brand

Fixx Snacks
Salty, sweet, spicy, savory, tangy, chewy, roasted, crunchy? What's your fixx? No matter what you crave, get your snack fix with Fixx Snacks. Blended with CBD rich hemp extract, Fixx Snacks will satisfy your taste buds and overall wellness. Fixx Snacks are always tested and contain no THC.