Maximum strength CBD cream for sports-related stiffness and physical discomfort associated with muscles and joints. Application of our CBD cream is particularly useful for those leading an active lifestyle or people with physically-demanding jobs and routines.



CBD CREAM BENEFITS

Full-spectrum hemp cream contains all the natural compounds found in the hemp plant. This includes CBN, CBL, and CBG, just to name a few. These compounds, known as cannabinoids, are known to enhance the effects of CBD, providing a more comprehensive range of benefits than CBD isolate alone. Continued use of CBD rub may:



Soothe muscles and joints before a workout

Promote faster post-workout recovery

Support healthy joints and flexibility

CBD CREAM DOSAGE

Apply our CBD lotion to affected areas by massaging onto the skin up to 5 times a day.