FLORA FULL-SPECTRUM CBD CREAM-500MG

by Flora CBD
About this product

Maximum strength CBD cream for sports-related stiffness and physical discomfort associated with muscles and joints. Application of our CBD cream is particularly useful for those leading an active lifestyle or people with physically-demanding jobs and routines.

Our CBD cream is an excellent option for sports-related stiffness and physical discomfort associated with muscles and joints. Application of our CBD cream is particularly useful for those leading an active lifestyle or people with physically-demanding jobs and routines.

CBD CREAM BENEFITS
Full-spectrum hemp cream contains all the natural compounds found in the hemp plant. This includes CBN, CBL, and CBG, just to name a few. These compounds, known as cannabinoids, are known to enhance the effects of CBD, providing a more comprehensive range of benefits than CBD isolate alone. Continued use of CBD rub may:

Soothe muscles and joints before a workout
Promote faster post-workout recovery
Support healthy joints and flexibility
CBD CREAM DOSAGE
Apply our CBD lotion to affected areas by massaging onto the skin up to 5 times a day.
About this brand

Flora CBD
At Flora, we are strongly committed to providing the best CBD products in the world plain and simple. Our values are rooted in innovation, transparency, and quality, which is why all of our products are made with the finest natural ingredients and the safest manufacturing practices. Whether you order our CBD oils, gummies, or shisha, you can rest assured you will be getting the best CBD products available on the market today.