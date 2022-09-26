Sweet Leaf is sweet and refreshing blend with honey and hints of cannabis.



Fast Acting superblend of Broad Spectrum CBD, antioxidants, electrolytes and vitamins.



1 packet =20mg CBD



Hydrating electrolyte drink mix made with all natural ingredients

Replenishes electrolytes lost during exercise, illness, travel, and alcohol consumption

4x the electrolytes of leading sports drinks

Loaded with Antioxidants

Vitamin C, Magnesium, Potassium, Sodium