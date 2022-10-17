About this product
Polaris was bred specifically for its potent psychoactive effects that blanket both mind and body. Based on the Indica classic Grandaddy Purple, Polaris is an Indica-dominant strain that manages to deliver a heavy feeling of full-body relaxation and cerebral euphoria that medical patients appreciate for nighttime use.
“Vaping” is short for “vaporization”. Effects are felt immediately and unlike smoking, no combustion or burning takes place. Portable vaporizers are very discreet, as vapor dissipates quickly with minimal odor
Fluent Cannabis Care
We strive to make the most consistent, highest quality cannabis in the industry because we care about our customers and want them to have the very best outcomes. We spare nothing when we develop and deliver our products. We invest time, effort, knowledge, passion, pride and a meticulous process to guarantee the best user experience possible.