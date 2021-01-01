About this product

The perfect blend of energetic adaptogens + premium hemp CBD to help you stay focused and power through your to-do list like never before.



Lion’s Mane: Supports cognitive performance to beat brain fog.

Rhodiola Rosea: Fights fatigue to help keep you energized all day long.

L-theanine: Helps improve concentration, memory and focus.

Vitamin B6: Assists in mood regulation and overall brain health.

Bacopa Monnieri: Supports improved concentration and attention.

Premium Hemp CBD: Helps the mind and body stay focused and relax.

