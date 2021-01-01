About this product
Your personal dream team of premium hemp CBD + 5 soothing botanicals for a full night of deep, restorative sleep.
Passion Flower: Relaxes your mind to help you fall asleep quickly.
Valerian Root: Repairs your mind + body with deeper sleep.
Ashwagandha: Reduces inflammation to fully recover from stress.
Hops Flower: Supports healthy rest cycles and quality of sleep.
Griffonia Simplicifolia: Assists in the body’s production of serotonin and melatonin.
Premium Hemp CBD: Helps the mind and body relax.
Passion Flower: Relaxes your mind to help you fall asleep quickly.
Valerian Root: Repairs your mind + body with deeper sleep.
Ashwagandha: Reduces inflammation to fully recover from stress.
Hops Flower: Supports healthy rest cycles and quality of sleep.
Griffonia Simplicifolia: Assists in the body’s production of serotonin and melatonin.
Premium Hemp CBD: Helps the mind and body relax.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!