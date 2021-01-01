About this product
USE FOR PROPER PLANT IDENTIFICATION - Determine plant sex or identify and diagnose issues (Molds, Pests, Disease) before they become problems.
HARVEST AT THE RIGHT TIME - Trichomes are too small to be seen by the naked eye. Magnify crop to determine the optimal time to harvest.
PORTABLE, LIGHTWEIGHT AND DURABLE - No need to carry a large microscope, easily carry this with you or place in your tool or garden bag
VIEW IN ALMOST ANY CONDITION - Built in bright LED allows you to view in almost any condition
EASY TO USE AND HAS SO MANY USES - Just unfold and flip the LED on to get an up close view of Jewelry, Stamps, Coins, Photos, Cuts, Scratches and more
