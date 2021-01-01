Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Formline Supply

Formline Supply

40X Trichome Scope / LED Illuminated Jewelers Loupe - Magnifier good for Gardening

Buy Here

About this product

USE FOR PROPER PLANT IDENTIFICATION - Determine plant sex or identify and diagnose issues (Molds, Pests, Disease) before they become problems.

HARVEST AT THE RIGHT TIME - Trichomes are too small to be seen by the naked eye. Magnify crop to determine the optimal time to harvest.

PORTABLE, LIGHTWEIGHT AND DURABLE - No need to carry a large microscope, easily carry this with you or place in your tool or garden bag

VIEW IN ALMOST ANY CONDITION - Built in bright LED allows you to view in almost any condition

EASY TO USE AND HAS SO MANY USES - Just unfold and flip the LED on to get an up close view of Jewelry, Stamps, Coins, Photos, Cuts, Scratches and more
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!