USE FOR PROPER PLANT IDENTIFICATION - Determine plant sex or identify and diagnose issues (Molds, Pests, Disease) before they become problems.



HARVEST AT THE RIGHT TIME - Trichomes are too small to be seen by the naked eye. Magnify crop to determine the optimal time to harvest.



PORTABLE, LIGHTWEIGHT AND DURABLE - No need to carry a large microscope, easily carry this with you or place in your tool or garden bag



VIEW IN ALMOST ANY CONDITION - Built in bright LED allows you to view in almost any condition



EASY TO USE AND HAS SO MANY USES - Just unfold and flip the LED on to get an up close view of Jewelry, Stamps, Coins, Photos, Cuts, Scratches and more