About this product
Bath Bombs
100mg CBD / 3.5oz (140mL)
Soothing bath soak for tired muscles
Our CBD Bath Bombs are handmade with our balanced combination of clinically formulated organic full-spectrum CBD oil, in-house extracted organic eucalyptus essential oil, and Epsom salts.
Ingredients: Full-Spectrum CBD Oil, 100% Organic Eucalyptus Lavender Oil, Sodium Bicarbonate, Magnesium Sulfate, Citric Acid, Cornstarch, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, All Natural Plant Terpenes and Natural Colors
About this brand
Fox River Oils
The best source for organically produced highly concentrated CBD drops, pain relief, and massage therapy products. Our non-GMO, vertically integrated process ensures beautiful results for you and your loved ones. Wholesale + Distribution available.