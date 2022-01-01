CBD Lotion 1500mg

1500mg CBD / 1.7oz (50mL)



Revitalizes skin and supports natural healing, with cooling menthol



Our non-greasy, hydrating CBD Lotion combines clinically formulated, organically-grown Full Spectrum CBD oil, with all natural plant terpenes and other ingredients, including menthol and aloe vera—both known for their soothing and cooling properties, to promote skin revitalization and overall relief. Great for moisturizing dry skin, while increasing blood flow and penetrating deep into joints.



Ingredients: Water, Glyceryl Stearate, Isopropyl Myristate, Caprylic/Capric Triglycerides, Stearic Acid, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ceteareth 20, Shea Butter, Dimethicone, Sunflower Oil, Aloe Vera, Disodium Benzophenone-4, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, DMDM Hydantoin, Full Spectrum CBD, All-Natural Plant Terpenes, Menthol