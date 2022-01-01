2000mg CBD / 2oz (60mL)



Intense hydration that promotes natural healing



Designed for use on areas of pain and inflammation, our CBD Pain Cream combines organically-grown full spectrum CBD with a beneficial blend of all-natural plant terpenes,as well as useful botanicals‚Äîarnica, known for its anti-inflammatory qualities, and menthol, which aids in the cooling process‚Äîto penetrate skin and help to relieve acute pain. A mix of coconut, almond, and Kukui nut oils, as well as vitamin E, provide intense hydration. Great for deep tissue and sports massage.