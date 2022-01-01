About this product
2000mg CBD / 2oz (60mL)
Intense hydration that promotes natural healing
Designed for use on areas of pain and inflammation, our CBD Pain Cream combines organically-grown full spectrum CBD with a beneficial blend of all-natural plant terpenes,as well as useful botanicals‚Äîarnica, known for its anti-inflammatory qualities, and menthol, which aids in the cooling process‚Äîto penetrate skin and help to relieve acute pain. A mix of coconut, almond, and Kukui nut oils, as well as vitamin E, provide intense hydration. Great for deep tissue and sports massage.
About this brand
Fox River Oils
The best source for organically produced highly concentrated CBD drops, pain relief, and massage therapy products. Our non-GMO, vertically integrated process ensures beautiful results for you and your loved ones. Wholesale + Distribution available.