Craving a fresh twist on your favorite treats? Meet Friendly THCP 20MG Gummy Pink Lemonade! Bursting with the perfect balance of tart and sweet, these gummies pack the refreshing flavor of pink lemonade into every chew. Lab-tested for quality, they’re a fan favorite for their irresistible taste and the enjoyable THCP buzz they deliver. Whether you’re relaxing solo or spicing up a gathering with friends, these easy-to-carry gummies are your go-to for flavor and fun.



You might be wondering about the benefits of using these Pink Lemonade THC Gummies. Here are the benefits you may get:



Feelings of relaxation

Sharper focus

Reduce feelings of stress

Better sleep



Serving Size: 1/4 gummy per serving / 10 servings per pkg. Friendly THCP 20MG Pink Lemonade gummies are highly potent and effects can be experienced in as soon as 5 minutes or take up to 2 hours. For those new to consuming edibles or if this is your first experience with THCP, we strongly suggest cutting a quarter piece in half for a micro serving size and work up from there as needed. As with all edibles, please make sure to stay hydrated throughout the experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY Gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp Pink Lemonade gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed.

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

Store them in a cool, dry place away from heat—that will keep them fresh and tasty!

