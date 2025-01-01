Looking for the perfect sweet treat for movie night? Grab a pack of Friendly THCP 20MG Gummy Strawberry! Bursting with irresistible strawberry flavor, these gummies are ideal for sharing with friends or enjoying solo. Conveniently portable, they’re perfect for bringing fun wherever you go. Lab-tested for quality, each gummy delivers a buzz that’s just right for unwinding. Order your Strawberry THC Gummies today and let the good times roll with these fan-favorite delights!



BENEFITS;

It can enhance mood, potentially increasing relaxation and reducing stress.

It might aid in improving sleep quality, helping those with sleep difficulties.

It could help alleviate nausea, offering comfort when feeling queasy.

It could enhance social abilities, improving social interactions.

It may boost appetite, which is useful for those experiencing reduced hunger due to health issues.

It could increase energy levels, helping to tackle daily activities.

It may enhance feelings of motivation and aid in achieving personal goals.



Serving Size: 1/4 gummy per serving / 10 servings per pkg.



Friendly THCP 20MG Strawberry gummies are highly potent and effects can be experienced in as soon as 5 minutes or take up to 2 hours. For those new to consuming edibles or if this is your first experience with THCP, we strongly suggest cutting a quarter piece in half for a micro serving size and work up from there as needed. As with all edibles, please make sure to stay hydrated throughout the experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:

Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY Gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp THCP Strawberry gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed.

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

Keep your gummies in a cool, dry spot—away from the heat. This will help keep them fresh.

