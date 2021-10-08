About this product
White Truffle is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that is a type of Gorilla Butter. This strain produces a quick-hitting head high that will clear your mind of worry. Eventually, these effects can be felt throughout your body, leaving you in a relaxing trance. Consumers who have enjoyed White Truffle weed describe the high as "calming and slightly buzzy." This strain is best when enjoyed after a long day of work or during the evening hours to relax and unwind. White Truffle features a savory and earthy flavor profile accompanied by a mild skunky aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose White Truffle to relieve symptoms associated with stress and fatigue. According to growers, this strain will flower into dense spade-shaped buds with deep purple foliage that almost appears black. White Truffle is dusted by frosty white trichomes and features dark brown hairs. It comes from the small breeder Fresh Coast Genetics in Michigan, although Parabellum Genetics has a strain of the same name. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Truffle cannabis before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Garden First was founded in 2017 with a simple mission - Always put the Garden First. Compost teas, organic pest management practices, slow curing and hand trimming are just a few of the ways we do this. This mission of never cutting corners and treating things with respect bleeds into how we run our business. Our employees are our family, and we provide a $15 minimum wage, full Health Insurance coverage, and incentive programs to make sure they feel the love. We also try to bring this ethos to how we treat our Planet. We are constantly working to reduce waste and transition to biodegradable and more sustainable products, and have committed to be a 1% for the Planet company, donating 1% of our Total sales to environmental charities.