Follow
Oregon Coast Dispensary Newport
541-264-8102
120 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 20
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$300
Deals
Wild Rogue cartridge sale!!!!
All strains of Wild Rogue 1g cartridges are on sale for $30 each. 9 different strains!
This will continue until we are out of stock. Deal will not apply once we restock.
Wild Rogue cartridge sale!!!!
All strains of Wild Rogue 1g cartridges are on sale for $30 each. 9 different strains!
This will continue until we are out of stock. Deal will not apply once we restock.
All Products
Larry Bubba
from Unknown Brand
19.02%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Summer Sunset OG
from Unknown Brand
25.62%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Unknown Brand
19.46%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Kush
from Unknown Brand
28.23%
THC
2.04%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Siskiyou Kush
from Unknown Brand
6.13%
THC
13.4%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kosher Kush
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
0.8%
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Narnia
from Unknown Brand
24.12%
THC
1.02%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
24.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Honey Badger Haze
from Unknown Brand
22.31%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer
from Unknown Brand
22.91%
THC
0.02%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
SNO
from Unknown Brand
16.41%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Magoo
from Unknown Brand
23.75%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OG Wreck
from Unknown Brand
25.22%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Alien Orange Cookies
from Unknown Brand
25.98%
THC
1.1%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bubba Dawg 2
from Unknown Brand
18.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Animal Cookies
from Unknown Brand
18.52%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Magoo "B Buds"
from Unknown Brand
16.96%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Pink Lemonade
from Unknown Brand
22.3%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Harlee Tsu
from Unknown Brand
0.5%
THC
12.6%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Trainwreck
from Unknown Brand
17.63%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Siskiyou Kush
from Unknown Brand
6.11%
THC
13.4%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Northern Wreck
from Unknown Brand
26.79%
THC
1.1%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Buddies 3:1 Cart
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Buddies Live Resin Cartridges
from Buddies Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
All Orchid .5G carts
from Orchid Essentials
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$38½ g
In-store only
All Orchid 1G carts
from Orchid Essentials
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
All Select .5G Carts
from Select Elite
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25½ g
In-store only
All Select 1G Carts (variety of strains)
from Select Elite
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Rude Boi
from Calyx Crafts
56.91%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Oregon Huckleberry
from Unknown Brand
64.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Vortex
from Buddies Brand
76.3%
THC
0.37%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Royal Truth
from Buddies Brand
75.7%
THC
0.35%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Shockwave
from Buddies Brand
76.2%
THC
0.4%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Buddies- Black Lime Reserve
from Buddies Brand
69.2%
THC
0.64%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Celestial Dream
from Calyx Crafts
65.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Dr Jolly's- Mazar x Skunk #1
from Unknown Brand
48.21%
THC
0.19%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Dr. Jollys- Pineapple Urkle (Live Resin)
from Unknown Brand
65.26%
THC
0.15%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Empower - (9ml) Roll-On Oil
from Empower
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401
In-store only
Empower - Soaking Salts
from Empower
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401
In-store only
Sacred Herb - 4oz. Lotion
from Sacred Herb Medicinals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351
In-store only
123