About this product
Headband is a Sativa-Dominant, highly potent hybrid noted for its signature sensation of tightening pressure around the crown of the skull. This slower-acting strain requires patience eventually propelling the user on a hallucinogenic, bitter lemon and diesel-fueled roller coaster ride into an alternate mental dimension. Headband is not recommended for beginners.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Geek Farms
Geek Farms was founded in 2013 with the idea that growing cannabis should be based on quality to OMRI standards to produce the best results in flavor, aroma and effect.