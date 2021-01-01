Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand GoGreen Hemp CBD

GoGreen Hemp CBD

GoGreen Hemp CBD Balm Salve Calming Purple Terpene Blend-500mg 1oz

Buy Here

About this product

Made with Extra Virgin Hemp Seed Oil, Cocoa Butter, Organic Beeswax, and custom scent based on scent selected.

Medicinal Properties: Highly effective anti-inflammatory, targeted pain relief

Intended For: Arthritic pain, fibromyalgia, tendon soreness, physical pains in specific areas

Made with Extra Virgin Hemp Seed Oil, Cocoa Butter, Organic Beeswax, and scented with our Calming Lavender terpene blend – the Calm Balm is an amazing localized topical for those that need real relief!!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!