About this product
This product is perfect for those that need relief almost instantly. We HIGHLY recommend pairing these oil tinctures with a liquid of your choice, such as coffee or juice because of the potent taste.
These sublingual tinctures are made with water-soluble CBD extract in a nano-emulsion form. Compared with oil-based tinctures, the nano-tinctures have many benefits, most important of which are a quicker product response times and higher bioavailability.
Nano-emulsions are a finely-engineered patent-pending formula that uses optimized composition and a unique process to manufacture. The average size of our CBD oil droplet is 25 nanometers, compared with 100-5000 nanometers that is usually used by our competitors.
Product Attributes:
- Water Soluble
- Nano-Enhanced Absorption Technology
- Highly Bioavailable
- 0.0% THC
- 250mg per 1oz Bottle
About this brand
GoGreen Hemp CBD
The GoGreen CBD Hemp Gold Standard
Our drive comes from those who have trusted us and in return have found relief. Our passion is found in our CBD hemp products and can be seen through our vigorous product development process. We believe in never cutting corners in any aspect from manufacturing to customer service and we strive to provide our customers with only the best. Our use of pure and potent ingredients, proprietary blends, multi-level third-party testing and QR codes on every product that links directly to lab results for specific batches, are a testament of our commitment to our loyal customers. We lead the industry in transparency and are always one step ahead in our product innovation. We are dedicated to providing the best CBD hemp products possible and are proudly sold in 1000's of retail locations throughout the world.
We believe CBD hemp has the potential to change the world around us, and we are proud to help millions of people discover the benefits of this miraculous plant. We hope you will join the GoGreen family today.
