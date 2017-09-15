Dosidos T2 Sugar (1g)

by Goldsmith Extracts
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

At Goldsmith Extracts we use a hydrocarbon extraction method to extract our cured resins. This method of extracting cannabinoids and terpenes from cannabis uses hydrocarbons as the solvent. The process involves using the hydrocarbon solvent to extract the desired compounds from the plant material. Hydrocarbon extraction is a popular method for producing high-quality cannabis extracts because it's relatively efficient and produces a variety of consistencies, such as shatter, badder, crumble, sugar, and applesauce. We use a closed loop machine with butane for this process to create our cured resins. We collaborate with the best farms in Arizona, to bring our consumers the cleanest, most potent concentrates on the Arizona market.

About this strain

Dosidos strain info

Dosidos, also known as "Dosi Doe," "Do-Si-Dos," and "Dosi" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, Dosidos weed is a feast for the eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Those who smoke Dosi can enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. The dominant terpene in Dosidos is limonene.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Goldsmith Extracts
Goldsmith Extracts
Goldsmith Extracts began as a caregiving collective in 2016 and since then has continued their legacy as pioneers in innovation through utilizing advancements in extraction techniques. As a local company exclusive to Arizona, we strive to stay involved with our community by offering resources to educate our user base, along with providing access to the most fairly priced & quality products on the market. Goldsmith Extracts continues to focus on the consumer which remains the foundation of who we are.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000089DCQY00546716
