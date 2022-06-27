About this product
Bright Eye Blend in Lifted Lemon
In a burst of lemon & thyme, our Bright Eye Blend will lift you higher and leave you ready to tackle the day.
- 5 MG THC
- Fast-acting formulation
- All natural & vegan
Our Goods line combines THC with cannabinoids (like CBD, CBG, and CBN), adaptogens (like melatonin), and aromatic flavors to create custom blends that target YOUR needs.
The results? High quality, all natural products that help you live your life–your way.
About this brand
Goods.
Goods delivers the magic of cannabis to your everyday.
