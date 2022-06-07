Goods.
Elevate your every day.
About this brand
Goods delivers the magic of cannabis to your everyday.
Goods combines THC with cannabinoids (like CBD, CBG, and CBN), adaptogens (like melatonin), and aromatic flavors to create custom blends that target YOUR needs.
The results? High-quality, all-natural products that help you live your life–elevated.
