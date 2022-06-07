About this product
Flavor meets effect in our premium vapes, making Clouds your perfectly discreet companion. Made with all-natural terpenes and blended with pure distillate for a fast-acting experience.
- Pure, distilled cannabis oil
- All natural terpenes
- Citrus forward flavors
Our Goods line combines THC with terpenes and aromatic flavors to create custom blends that target YOUR needs.
The results? High quality, all natural products that help you live your life–your way.
About this brand
Goods.
Goods delivers the magic of cannabis to your everyday.
Goods combines THC with cannabinoids (like CBD, CBG, and CBN), adaptogens (like melatonin), and aromatic flavors to create custom blends that target YOUR needs.
The results? High-quality, all-natural products that help you live your life–elevated.
