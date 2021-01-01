About this product

Our CBD:THC 5:1 ratio water tincture provides a high concentration of CBD for relief and wellness balanced with the subtle psychotropic effects of microdosing THC. 5:1 packs 300mg total cannabinoids into a 1 oz bottle with a dropper for easy measurement. With around 12mg CBD + 3mg THC in each dropper, this tincture is less psychotropic than our 2:1 and has a higher concentration of CBD per dropper. Infused with our Relief steam-distilled cannabis-derived TLC (Terpenes, Love, Cannabinoids) standardized profile.

Our tinctures are water-based and water-soluble, so they dissolve instantly into any beverage or can be consumed sublingually. You can make your own Cannabis Cocktail, add it to Tea, Coffee, or Water.

We extract our ultra pure Cannabis Oils from full-flower, stem, inner bark and roots using the cleanest CO2 and organic alcohol extraction methods.

Sugar-Free, Vegan, Gluten-Free, No Dyes. Made with Sun Grown, Pesticide Free Cannabis.

250mg CBD + 50mg THC. 300mg Total Cannabinoid