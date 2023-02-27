About this product
A revolutionary filtered joint using meticulously selected strains blended together for a particular taste and a specific result. Every Joystick is a blend of four or five different strains. Made with the highest quality terpene rich flower placed inside hemp-based paper with a biodegradable high-flow crutch, tipped with a touch of pure CO2 oil and kief, allowing for a consistent tasteful burn. We source cannabis grown by the passionate farmers of the Revolutionary Farmers Alliance who love the plant and love the industry. Cared for by master growers who pay close attention to the plant, harvested and cured in highly controlled environments, and then packaged with love and care to be transported and blended by our blend master. Joysticks come in a multitude of purchasing options, 2 Pack, 5 Pack, 6:5 pack cartons or 10:2 pack cartons. Each Joystick is 0.9 grams of premium sourced cannabis flower. Every pack comes with a Boveda 2-way humidity control pack for maximum freshness and the fullest terpene profile.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Green Revolution
At Green Revolution, we’ve created a family of cannabis-based products for all vital dimensions of your life. By using the latest scientific methods and innovative technologies, Green Revolution has unlocked the benefits of the whole plant for a higher state of you.
“For too long the secrets of the plant were reserved for the happy few”
The Whole Plant for the Whole You.
Green Revolution is dedicated to using only the finest materials and state-of-the-art extraction technologies with a focus on quality, craftsmanship, and a healthy sprinkle of fun.
This ancient plant has new lessons to teach us. Whether you’re climbing a mountain, chilling on the beach, gearing up for a party, powering through a yoga workout, or taking a breather from an intense day at work, Green Revolution is here to help you elevate any moment.
We started a revolution to fuel your revolution.
State License(s)
CDPH-10003056
C11-0001122-LIC