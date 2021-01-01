About this product

Sleep utilizes the sedative power of CBN and the relaxing and soothing effects of chamomile and valerian root. This Indica sublingual spray is an excellent addition to your bedtime ritual. Infused with our Chill steam-distilled cannabis-derived TLC (Terpenes, Love, Cannabinoids) standardized profile for maximum relaxation and comfort.

Our organic coconut oil-based spray tincture is a discrete and accurate way to consume cannabis. It comes in a 5ml spray bottle that can be sprayed under the tongue sublingually, on edibles, or as a topical.

Sugar-free, Gluten-free, Vegan, and no dyes

Made with full-flower sun-grown cannabis extract, cold-pressed coconut oil, chamomile, valerian root, and organic lemon essential oil.

100mg THC + 10mg CBN