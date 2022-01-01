Skin Relief Cream 200mg - Green Roads CBD
About this product
Soothing topical cream for on-the-spot support
Avocado oil for enhanced skin wellness
Lavender oil for a pleasing scent
No residue
Green Roads Skin Relief is a wonderful way to enhance your skincare routine. Made with pure hemp extract oil, our CBD skin cream contains supportive ingredients like vitamin E, avocado oil, and other essential oils. Like every CBD product in the Green Roads collection, our Skin Relief Cream is formulated by a licensed pharmacist with decades of experience in the industry. It has been tested by a third-party lab to ensure the highest quality and purity.
Water, Carthamus tinctorius (Safflower) Oleosomes, Glycerin, Persea gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Bentonite Clay, Xanthan Gum, Lavandula angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Benzylalcohol, Dehydroacetic Acid, Tocopherol (Vitamin E), and Hemp- Der ived Cannabinoid Extract
Skin Relief Cream - 200mg
Batch : 150940
Batch : G23V01
Batch : F13V01
Green Roads Skin Relief is a wonderful way to enhance your skincare routine. Made with pure hemp extract oil, our CBD skin cream contains supportive ingredients like vitamin E, avocado oil, and other essential oils. Like every CBD product in the Green Roads collection, our Skin Relief Cream is formulated by a licensed pharmacist with decades of experience in the industry. It has been tested by a third-party lab to ensure the highest quality and purity.
About this brand
Green Roads CBD | Pharmacist-Formulated Hemp & CBD Products
Green Roads is a Leading Manufacturer & Female, Pharmacist-Founded CBD Company That Has Set the Gold Standard for Quality Since the Earliest Days of Our Industry. Our Values of Caring, Transparency, & Quality Guide Everything We Do!
Our Award-Winning, Natural Hemp-Derived Products Resonate with All People. Green Roads' has one of the Industry’s Broadest Product Lines that includes: Oils, Tinctures, Edibles, Gummies, Capsules, Sleep Products, Coffee (beverages), Bath Essentials, Chocolate, Pet Products (Dogs & Cats), and Topicals.
Green Roads™ Products Help Promote: Sleep, Relaxation, Stress Management, & Recovery. Health & Fitness is a BIG Part of What We Do! Green Roads' is also Soy-Free, Gluten Free, and Vegan! What's not to love???
