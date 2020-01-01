 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Green Roads
Green Roads

Quality You Can Trust

About Green Roads

Green Roads’ mission is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our licensed pharmacist compounds creams, salves, oils and edible products that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that, “There’s Always An Alternative!”

Available in

United States, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida