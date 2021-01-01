Greenhouse Products
Muse
Muse from Greenhouse will profoundly change the way you vape. Muse’s ceramic heating element gently heats your herb and transforms it into heavenly vapor. Sleek, portable and offers all day battery life. Muse is your perfect on-the-go companion.
MUSE SPECIFICATIONS:
Long-lasting 2200mAh battery
LED temperature indicator
Food Grade Stainless steel oven with a zero contact heating element
Compact design
Easy to use
Variable heat settings
Cleaning brush
Convenient USB charger
Available Colors – Black
Skus: 702355 Black
