  3. Greenhouse Products
Greenhouse Products

Reach New Heights

About Greenhouse Products

Greenhouse aims to deliver the best product experience possible. We strive create superior, beautiful and technologically advanced products that push the boundaries of vaporization and evolve the world of smoking. We build products that are not only more effective but also those that consumers can relate to: simple, pleasurable experiences. Greenhouse is proud to offer stylish, next-generation products that will deliver an unparalleled experience wherever life takes you.

Bongs & waterpipes

Bubblers

Concentrate storage

Portable vaporizers

Vape pens

Available in

United States