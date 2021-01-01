Loading…
Logo for the brand Grön

Grön

Grön 1:1 Blue Razzleberry Mega Pearl - CBG/THC

About this product

Juicy Berry. Refreshing Blast.

Treat your tastebuds to a blast of berry in an uplifting 1:1 ratio of CBG and THC. As the cannabinoid predecessor to CBD and THC. CBG has been seen to produce a stimulating, vitalizing high, perfect for kickstarting your next creative project, fueling your outdoor adventure, or boosting your next get-together with friends.

ALLERGY WARNING
CONTAINS: COCONUT

5MG CBG PER SERVING ‘SLICE’ AND 50MG PER PACKAGE
5MG THC PER SERVING ‘SLICE’ AND 50MG PER PACKAGE
SERVING SIZE: 1/10 MEGA PEARL
SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10
